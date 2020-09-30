NORTH PORT — It’s like Christmas for the city’s elected officials.
North Port commissioners on Thursday will compile a wish list of issues and projects they’d like to see to completion. It’s a list they’ll present to state and federal lawmakers. Commissioners follow up with visits to Tallahassee and Washington, D.C., urging for passage of bills or funding to make things happen in North Port.
The five commissioners debate their priorities and tally the wish list with votes. A special meeting at city hall includes a welcoming of new workers, proclamations and other general business. Things kick off at 1 p.m.
Commissioner Chris Hanks, for instance, pictures infrastructure — a third interstate exit — and roadway extensions as priorities. North Port’s quick growth demands attention to transportation, he said. Uncle Sam’s dollars fund such projects.
And there’s a good chance that lawmakers listen when North Port talks, he added. A delegation of city officials annually visit the state and nation’s capital for just such matters.
Lawmakers “are meeting with a hundred different people,” Hanks said. “Some listen and talk, some don’t. But I think we have great personal and working relationships; whenever you know your reps (representatives), it’s easier to stay top of mind with friends rather than acquaintances.”
Commissioners on Thursday will review other topics such as water quality, affordable housing, public safety, Warm Mineral Springs preservation, suicide and mental health, so-called home rule status, or self-governing over state or federal control, medical pot, speedier hurricane and storm reimbursements, water supply, internet access and much more. Potential ideas are several pages, in fact.
The goal is a list with commission consensus, said Vice Mayor Jill Luke, who wants an across-the-board online sales tax, for example. That would need state and federal support, she said.
Luke also wanted to close the spigot placing North Port dollars with Sarasota Memorial Hospital. The mechanism is property tax dating from the 1940s that collects taxpayer cash for pediatrics, a trauma center, North Port’s emergency hospital and programs for underinsured for Sarasota Memorial programs. North Port contributes about $3.1 million, Luke said.
“At least carve us out of it,” Luke said of the hospital assessment.
Thursday’s meeting is open to the public or viewable on YouTube. City hall social distancing rules still apply.
