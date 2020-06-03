NORTH PORT — The picture ain’t rosy.
Sarasota County finances have been whipsawed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors to the county in April, for instance, dropped almost 95% from April 2019. Which meant the county’s hospitality lodging count dipped from 75% to about 9% in the same time period, record vacancy rates.
April’s Tourism Development Tax revenues will coincide with the losses, from $2.2 million to about $275,000. North Port being Sarasota County’s largest community, it will suffer greatest, as these funds are distributed by population. North Port has some 75,000 residents, the city of Sarasota about 57,000.
These and other depressing economic data get presented Thursday to the North Port city commission at its 1 p.m. hearing. Which, again thanks to COVID-19 social restrictions, plays out on a social media platform.
“Normally I am the bearer of good news,” said Virginia Haley, president of Visit Sarasota, a tourism booster group, and who makes Thursday’s slideshow overview. “And I’m not sure I like this new role.”
Aside from what is described as the “swift and sudden fall for tourism” in Sarasota County, Haley previews a response plan for the rest of 2020 and into 2021. That, she said, will include reducing countywide booster events, Visit Sarasota staff cutbacks, tapping into cash reserves and other fixes.
But as the economy recovers, Visit Sarasota will measure consumer travel moods and then jump back into heavy digital marketing, targeting Sarasota as a world destination.
Ultimately, the goal, Haley said, is to right the ship as COVID-19 runs its course.
“I have been through 20 years of Middle East wars, the Great Recession, Sept. 11, hurricanes and red tide,” she said. “This has been almost like all of that combined.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.