NORTH PORT — City commissioners will meet Thursday to begin the process of finalizing North Port's city budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The public is invited to the meeting, which is scheduled to discuss how the city will work out its $212 million budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The meeting is set for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
Taxpayers aren't going to see higher tax rates this year, since the city has already set its maximum millage rate near last year's.
However, the amount they pay will likely go up since property values have increased all over Sarasota County. Preliminary taxable valuations are listed at $7.2 billion, an increase of 24.5% over the $5.8 billion final certified value for 2021.
Before the budget meeting, city commissioners will have special meeting to discuss the Warm Mineral Springs Master Plan and what options the city has for building restoration and a possible public-private partnership to upgrade the historic, city-owned recreation facility.
North Port took over Warm Mineral Springs in 2012. Last year’s park attendance equated to nearly $1.8 million in tickets, annual passes and gift shop sales. The vendor managing Warm Mineral Springs, Fort Pierce-based National and State Park Concessions, collects a $50,000 monthly fee, the balance banked by the city.
The public is also invited to attend and have input at this meeting. To learn more visit:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.