NORTH PORT — City commissioners will meet Thursday to begin the process of finalizing North Port's city budget for the upcoming fiscal year. 

The public is invited to the meeting, which is scheduled to discuss how the city will work out its $212 million budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The meeting is set for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.


