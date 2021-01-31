NORTH PORT — It's typically quiet at Talon Bay in North Port.
But a sort of feud has erupted over the future of a wild coyote that wanders the community's perimeter. The animal with fur-robbing mange has Talon Bay neighbors and others leaving steaks, hamburgers, table scraps, bags of dog food, everything but cookies and milk. One person inside the coyote's turf had left a blanket.
Others had tripped traps set by wildlife professionals attempting to catch the coyote, so they could treat the mange and return him to the wild.
Because the animal dubbed Wile E. Coyote has been conditioned to handouts, he stations himself like a panhandler along the winding boulevard to Talon Bay's front gate.
But warming and feeding him, which even opponents acknowledged as an act kindness, prolongs the coyote's misery, however, especially in the cold, wildlife experts had said. The private community's social media page lists HOA rules against feeding wildlife, and neighbors bickering over the coyote's treatment had emerged.
A Talon Bay homeowner bicycling along the boulevard on Friday, for instance, pointed to food containers some animal had torn into and scarfed its contents. She had thought about photographing violator's cars, she said, posting the pictures on social media to shame them.
“It's terrible,” said the woman, who wished anonymity, as things can get unpleasant. “He should be trapped and helped.”
Others are openly furious.
“The problem," said Pam Defouw, executive director for the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida, the agency attempting to save the coyote, "is there are a few people in the community tripping the traps and leaving food by the traps so the coyote will not go in. We want to help this poor coyote … but feeding it really hurts the situation.”
The coyote emerges around noon, locals monitoring him tell you. It's when the sun has warmed things, and when he's conditioned to watch for meals on wheels along the boulevard. Sure enough, the coyote on Friday slid suddenly from his roadside hideyhole, stretched lazily and looked for motorists. Spotting an SUV, he beelines for the driver. He would wander off dejected.
Food will get tossed from car windows, however, and there's other evidence of meals, all ripped apart by a hungry something. With no indications of victory, or if he spots walkers and bicyclists — the occasional wildlife officer — the coyote melts away.
“You don't blame people,” Talon Bay's Kathy Andrus said of feeders. “But it can't go on and on. I don't know what the answer is.”
A man on a bicycle Friday stopped near a copse of deathly still pine. Sunlight just filters in. He pointed. It is the coyote's place, he announced, at least a drive-thru diner: empty dog-food bags and a cup of water are within the area.
That man, also withholding his name, as some Talon Bay friends feed the animal, shared the story that someone had left the coyote a plated baloney sandwich and a bowl of water.
That sandwich, the man said, was sliced with great care, as if for a school kid's lunch.
“We laughed about that,” the man said.
