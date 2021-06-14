NORTH PORT — They came, shoveled dirt, then left.
But what they celebrated will last for generations.
Sarasota County commissioners, recreation management and construction executives were in North Port Monday joining city officials for ground-breaking of the North Port Connector. An extension of the countywide Legacy Trail, at completion it will add some 30 miles of biking and walkways in the county.
Those 4 paved miles in North Port, which trailheads at the Deer Prairie Creek Preserve, are part of a $65 million trails project funded in a 2018 voter referendum. The North Port Connector is the first extension of the Legacy Trail in south county.
At completion, North Port will have three Legacy Trail routes. The first phase begun Monday should be ready by late 2022, which is “pretty cool,” said Ron Cutsinger, a Sarasota County commissioner whose district is Englewood and North Port. “A little bit of something for everybody.”
The bigger picture is linking Florida in a rails-to-trails movement of walking and biking trails. Many are converted rail lines — as is true in Venice — crisscrossing the state, linking cities, providing transportation routes, drawing visitors and boosting eco-tourism.
Some 400,000 annual users reportedly use the Legacy Trail that connects Sarasota, Osprey, Nokomis, Venice, South Venice … and now North Port.
North Port's three routes will include:
• Powerline Trail, connecting Border Road through the Carlton Reserve and Big Slough Preserves to Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
• Schewe Route running along Interstate 75 before turning south and eventually connecting with Warm Mineral Springs. North Port city commissioners this month approved a $9.2 million upgrade package at the Springs with the Legacy Trail as a future component.
• And the Deer Prairie Creek Route, connecting the east end of Forbes Trail to the south entrance of Deer Prairie Creek. That started Monday. More than $7 million get used for North Port's three routes.
Sarasota County Commission Chair Alan Maio on Monday said the North Port Connector was spiritual as well as physical, or “representing the connecting we have with each other,” adding that the 2018 referendum was supported by nearly every county politician.
“Not one (elected) was running away from this,” he said of the referendum. “Everybody wanted this to pass.”
