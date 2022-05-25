NORTH PORT — The North Port Connector, a biking and walking pathway linking Sarasota County's popular Legacy Trail, has a new trail access bridge at West Price Boulevard — and asphalt paving is scheduled for June.
The county managed park should open by late summer.
North Port is working with the Southwest Florida Water Management District, known as Swiftmud, to allow for parking at the West Price access site. Nonprofits have contributed funds to help with a parking area at the location, officials said.
North Port’s 4.5-mile link that will loop through Deer Prairie Creek, along Interstate 75 to a Price Boulevard trailhead, is part of the bigger picture in Florida’s rails-to-trails movement. Many link cities, provide transport alternatives, draw visitors and eco-tourists.
North Port's section is a 12-foot-wide, 3.5-mile paved path accessible at two points. A trailhead at Warm Mineral Springs is likely in the next phase. There are another 2 miles of existing paved road that run off the new 3.5-mile paved path, or 5.5 miles in total of trail separated from road traffic.
The bridge over the canal at West Price and the paved trail will be accessible to wheelchairs and walkers, strollers, roller bladders, bikers and hikers. Aside from the paved portion, there are other hiking trails within the preserve.
There is a hard-packed natural trail that will extend from the north entrance of Deer Prairie Creek Preserve to the south entrance off U.S. 41. At the south entrance, there are plans to install a small bridge on the south side of the pond to make the connection complete.
The full length of the Legacy Trail last year logged some 525,000 users. The 18.5-mile route was recently joined in downtown Sarasota. At completion, it will loop the county.
Sarasota County’s Legacy Trail is a park, its foundation a former railroad corridor purchased for about $12 million. Voters approved a $65 million countywide bonding mechanism in 2018. It is so popular that motion devices count daily users, an accounting tool for the money proffered by taxpayers.
North Port’s stretch of the Legacy Trail will traverse natural canopy, open spaces of scrub and trees, wildlife and the whistling wind, said Sharon Donovan, a Friends of the Legacy Trail-North Port coordinator, increasingly rare flora and fauna.
Trail entrances are at West Price and to the north at the Forbes Trail entrance at Deer Prairie Creek Preserve. Road lanes and trails along Border and Edmondson roads define the North Port Connector.
“In my opinion, it's a world-class experience,” Donovan said.
The North Port Connector, Commissioner Jill Luke said, places the city among equals in countywide recreation amenities.
“Absolutely phenomenal,” she said.
The North Port Connector down the road will join the Price Boulevard trailhead to Warm Mineral Springs. Funding for that remains unclear.
North Port had committed nearly $30 million to refurbish Warm Mineral Springs, a state historic place. The North Port Connector was in the conversation as commissioners debated Warm Mineral Springs’ future.
Details for the entire Legacy Trail system are at friendsofthelegacytrail.org.
