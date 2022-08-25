NORTH PORT — The North Port Connector, a smooth blacktop pathway linking to Sarasota County’s popular Legacy Trail, opens Sept. 9.
North Port’s section is a 12-foot-wide paved path accessible at two points. It winds through quiet spaces of scrub, meadow and moss-draped trees.
The stretch from West Price Boulevard to Interstate 75 runs along backyards of housing but far enough to not be intrusive. Public rest areas are not included.
Crews were busy Tuesday placing final touches at an entryway at West Price. A trailhead at Warm Mineral Springs is likely in the next phase, city authorities insisted.
North Port is seeking a public-private partnership to rebuild the historic park that draws thousands of annual visitors.
There are another 2 miles of existing paved road on the North Port Connector that run off the new 3.5-mile paved path, or 5.5 miles in total of trail separated from road traffic.
The full length of the Legacy Trail annually logs some 500,000 users. The 18.5-mile route was recently joined in downtown Sarasota. At completion, it will loop the county. Project cost to date is about $35 million. The contractor is Jon F. Swift Construction of Sarasota.
“We’re looking forward to the grand opening of the Legacy Trail North Port Connector,” said Sharon Donovan, North Port coordinator for Friends of The Legacy Trail. “Sarasota County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources has done a fabulous job creating this incredible trail in our community. This trail connects with the Legacy Trail in Nokomis and goes all the way up to Sarasota. We think it’ll provide a wonderful experience for everyone.”
North Port’s link looping through Deer Prairie Creek, along Interstate 75 to West Price, is part of the bigger picture in Florida’s rails-to-trails movement.
Sarasota County’s Legacy Trail is a park, its foundation a former railroad corridor purchased for about $12 million.
Voters approved a $65 million countywide bonding mechanism in 2018. It is so popular that motion devices count daily users, an accounting tool for the money proffered by taxpayers.
“Sarasota County is excited to celebrate the grand opening of The Legacy Trail North Port Connector on Sept. 9,” said Nicole Rissler in an email to The Daily Sun.
Rissler is Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources director.
“This final step in our race to completion not only connects North Port to The Legacy Trail but to the rest of the county. Now spanning more than 30 miles, The Legacy Trail offers community members and visitors an opportunity to encounter a variety of different experiences including the beautiful natural areas provided by the North Port Connector,” Rissler stated.
Trail entrances are at West Price and to the north at the Forbes Trail entrance at Deer Prairie Creek Preserve. Road lanes and trails along Border and Edmondson roads define the North Port Connector.
“In my opinion, it’s a world-class experience,” Donovan said.
Details for the entire Legacy Trail system are at friendsofthelegacytrail.org. The Sept. 9 ribbon-cutting will be streamed live on social media at @SRQCountyGov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.