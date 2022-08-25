North Port Connector

The Legacy Trail’s North Port Connector opens Sept. 9. Crews worked Tuesday to meet that deadline.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — The North Port Connector, a smooth blacktop pathway linking to Sarasota County’s popular Legacy Trail, opens Sept. 9.

North Port’s section is a 12-foot-wide paved path accessible at two points. It winds through quiet spaces of scrub, meadow and moss-draped trees.

Sarasota County’s design details on the Legacy Trail’s North Port Connector. The stars mark bridges that have already been installed.


