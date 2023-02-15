Legacy Trail North Port Connector ribbon cutting

Bicyclists prepare to take their first ride on the new Legacy Trail's North Port Connector in this Sept. 8, 2022 file photo. The trail was reopened Wednesday after being closed by a brush fire.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN

NORTH PORT — Sarasota County has reopened the North Port Connector biking and hiking rail following a Sunday wildfire.

North Port Connector is a link to the county’s Legacy Trail that now runs from North Port to the city of Sarasota.


