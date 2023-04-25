NORTH PORT — Tasers, drones, cameras and more were on display outside of North Port City Hall on Monday.
Axon Enterprise capped off the Florida portion of its annual Roadshow with a visit to North Port.
Outside City Hall, small stands showing off different iterations of Axon’s Taser devices and various body camera mounts stood next to a mobile training center.
Coordinator Ruben Leal and other Axon staff took time to welcome North Port police officers and help them get some hands on experience with the new technology.
“We’re here for both the public and law enforcement,” Leal said, noting the civilian consumer brand Taser devices that were part of the display.
Two major new releases for Axon this year are the Axon 4 camera — which allows for two-way communication — and the Taser 10, which allows for more flexible deployment of individual prongs.
The new Taser 10 is effective up to 40 feet away, roughly twice the distance of Taser 7 models currently used in law enforcement.
Martin Warshaw, a senior master instructor with Axon, said the new model can cycle electric currents based on whether the taser cartridge connects with a subject.
“It’s crazy how smart it is,” Warshaw said.
Warshaw, who also serves as an officer with the West Palm Beach Police Department, said he anticipates four to six hours of transitional training for officers moving to the new model when it goes to market later this year.
Beside the training module, a tethered “Fotokite” device hovered above the event space as a demonstration of drone technology available through Axon.
Though it could easily be mistaken by a drone, the Fotokite system is distinguished by an orange cord connecting it to it operator.
While this limits its mobility, the Fotokite can still provide aerial observation for both law enforcement and fire rescue. The cord also provides a stable source of power and information connection to its operator.
Roadshow Coordinator Kaylee Harrington said drones from several of Axon’s partners could not take to skies, due to manufacturing with components from Chinese companies.
The Florida legislature recently approved a law that bars law enforcement and emergency services from using drones manufactured by companies from ”foreign countries of concern,” including the People’s Republic of China.
The drones will likely be able to fly free for display at the Axon Roadshow’s next appearance in West Virginia.
Local officials who stopped by the Roadshow spoke positively about the variety of tools Axon offered to protect officers and promote transparency.
North Port Mayor Barbara Langdon particularly pointed to the Taser as a method of reducing risks to both officers and suspects.
“I think that’s a real win-win,” Langdon said.
NPPD Deputy Chief Christopher Morales said that officers were glad to get a sneak peak that the “cutting edge” technology Axon was showcasing.
“Axon is a phenomenal company for law enforcement,” Morales said.
