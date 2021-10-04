NORTH PORT — A man is dead following family violence Sunday, but police have released few details.
Information released by North Port police had some facts: At about 12:08 a.m. loud gunshots were reported in the 2800 block of Sarletto Street near Chesebro Avenue.
That coincided with a man showing up at a convenience store with a gunshot injury to his upper arm. That Circle K is at Cranberry Boulevard and Tamiami Trail, several miles from the Sarletto home, and close to the North Port-Charlotte County line.
The 56-year-old man had called 911 at the Circle K. Police later learned he was involved in the dispute on Sarletto, according to police. He was driving himself for treatment. Paramedics arrived at the convenience store, and the man was airlifted to Lee County.
Around the same time, a juvenile phoned for help near North Port High School, also reportedly with a minor gunshot injury. The victims' conditions weren't available Monday, though neither injury was life-threatening.
Police at the Sarletto house found a man dead from a gunshot injury, which police say was self-inflicted.
That weapon, a shotgun, was the source of the other injuries, according to police.
How that dispute turned violent was not revealed. A woman at the house had been with the juvenile at North Port High School, according to officers.
“It's unfortunate when anyone takes a life, especially their own,” North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor said. “But there are resources out there to get help,” adding that the violence was isolated.
