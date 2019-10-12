North Port couple dead, police answer to shots fired at their home
COURTESY NORTH PORT POLICE

A married couple was found dead in their North Port home, police today reported. Police responded to the home on the 5000 block of Lady Slipper Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday, spokesman Josh Taylor said. Police were called due to a possible family disturbance and shots fired. Police discovered a man and woman inside the home, Taylor said. North Port investigators remain at the home to piece together timelines and possible causes for the losses, Taylor said, adding that the incident appeared isolated to the home.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments