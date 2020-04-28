North Port couple says thanks with pizzas, 'we like to give back'

NORTH PORT — While toilet paper became currency in the COVID-19 era, food runs a close second.
A North Port couple on Tuesday wishing to show their thanks to city first responders donated pizzas to firefighters and others.
A stack of them.
Dug and Marti Stetter also donated pizza coupons to emergency staff at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and to essential workers at a bank and their grocery store.
Donations were timed to the 24-hour Giving Challenge ending at noon Wednesday. The Stetters partnered with North Port's Il Primo Pizza & Wings to give away 150 large, two-topping pizzas.
The couple, event organizers with their Durti Runners in North Port, decided emergency crews are happiest with a full belly. The pair also donated to the North Port American Legion Post and other projects for military veterans.
“We like to give back,” Dug Stetter said.
North Port Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Casey Kelch on accepting pizza coupons Tuesday was pleased with the surprise gift at his station on City Center Boulevard. Asked what he'd do with them, he replied: “Get full,” adding that “it's such a stressful time for everybody. It's really, really appreciated.”
The quick morning ceremony between the Stetters and Kelch went with social-distancing protocols.
“We don't need to shake hands,” said Dug Stetter, gesturing to the chief and his wife, an endurance runner also raising funds to help others. “We know we're good.”
