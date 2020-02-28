NORTH PORT — The red carpet came out this week for visitors in North Port.
A dozen or so investors from Canada, Atlanta and other points have been in Sarasota County since Thursday. They are venture capitalists, private equity managers and others with chambers of commerce and Florida leadership scoping southwest Florida for business opportunities, said Mel Thomas, North Port's Economic Development Division manager.
The goal of Inbound Mission is to attract investment, especially in North Port where land is plentiful and not yet priced like coastal towns.
The investor group was introduced to North Port “as if they're moving here,” Thomas said. “And they are loving it.”
The group with Inbound Mission — which included members with Enterprise Florida Inc., a state-private partnership to lure investment; a Sarasota County economic development team; the North Port chamber; educators and business people — shuttled about by bus, visited CoolToday Park on Friday.
They took in the game between the hometown Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees, plus went on other side trips that included a Gulf boat ride. They also visited Venice and Sarasota. The group is in town through Saturday.
Thomas, North Port city manager Pete Lear, along with city commissioners and chamber execs, pitched the city's workforce, its younger population (averaging about 42), the availability of land, less congestion, the new Braves stadium, its West Villages development and the region's moderate climate.
“We're right in the sweet spot,” Thomas said, adding that leadership is shaping North Port's economic future to balance its speeding growth. “You have to be intentional about it.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.