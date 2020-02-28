NSchamber100119i

North Port Economic Development manager Mel Thomas.

NORTH PORT — The red carpet came out this week for visitors in North Port.

A dozen or so investors from Canada, Atlanta and other points have been in Sarasota County since Thursday. They are venture capitalists, private equity managers and others with chambers of commerce and Florida leadership scoping southwest Florida for business opportunities, said Mel Thomas, North Port's Economic Development Division manager.

The goal of Inbound Mission is to attract investment, especially in North Port where land is plentiful and not yet priced like coastal towns.

The investor group was introduced to North Port “as if they're moving here,” Thomas said. “And they are loving it.”

The group with Inbound Mission — which included members with Enterprise Florida Inc., a state-private partnership to lure investment; a Sarasota County economic development team; the North Port chamber; educators and business people — shuttled about by bus, visited CoolToday Park on Friday.

They took in the game between the hometown Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees, plus went on other side trips that included a Gulf boat ride. They also visited Venice and Sarasota. The group is in town through Saturday.

Thomas, North Port city manager Pete Lear, along with city commissioners and chamber execs, pitched the city's workforce, its younger population (averaging about 42), the availability of land, less congestion, the new Braves stadium, its West Villages development and the region's moderate climate.

“We're right in the sweet spot,” Thomas said, adding that leadership is shaping North Port's economic future to balance its speeding growth. “You have to be intentional about it.”

