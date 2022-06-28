NORTH PORT — North Port officials acknowledged the demand for more recreation Tuesday, with the five commissioners debating nearly $2 million in spending for the Myakkahatchee Creek Greenway Trail Project.
The 1-mile trail — a boardwalk and paved sections — would run along the Myakkahatchee Creek between Appomattox and West Price boulevards.
North Port has other such linear trails but this is the first under a canopy in a park setting, or “something the community was looking forward to for a long time,” Commissioner Jill Luke said.
North Port first approved the Myakkahatchee Creek Greenway Master Plan in 2007. A poor economy, the pandemic and 15 years had shifted direction, officials said.
The city agreed to a first phase in February.
An Illinois firm, Gale Construction, was the low bidder. Commissioners must approve the spending package Tuesday that includes park impact fees, North Port's share of a countywide surtax and a developer contribution from Heron Creek, or $141,646, according to a spokesperson with the city's Parks & Recreation division.
Gale Construction's bid exceeded the $1.7 million North Port had set aside for the trail, however. Staff had requested another $319,000 to cover the overlap. Commissioners debate how to spend surtax dollars Tuesday.
The Myakkahatchee Creek Greenway Trail Project at build-out would parallel the city’s chief waterway — and its source of drinking water — from east of Interstate 75 at Environmental Park and west to Tamiami Trail. The project's success was based on purchasing parcels along the waterway. That was suspended during the pandemic.
The original plan was to assemble a greenbelt and to lessen flooding damage along the Myakkahatchee Creek. There were some 500 parcels to be purchased, deeded or exchanged along the greenway belt. Of that figure, 433 vacant lots have been acquired; and of that balance, 57 were vacant and 15 had structures on them.
North Port in 2020 paid $212,000 to a homeowner whose property wasn’t directly on the Myakkahatchee but within its flood plain, a so-called Tier II property. The timing was good, then-Commissioner Vanessa Carusone had said in favor of the purchase.
The bigger picture to park development is a more diverse population, attracting jobs/corporations and quality living, a synergy as North Port continues as Sarasota County’s fastest growing community, supporters argued.
“Quality of life puts North Port on the map,” said Marianne Mohr, with the North Port Friends of Wildlife, a nonprofit pursuing a balance in development and greenspace.
The North Port City Commission debates the Myakkahatchee Creek Greenway Trail Project and other issues starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. City Hall is at 4970 City Hall Blvd.
