NORTH PORT — Metal shipping containers, tiny houses, driveway campers, lifting code-book restrictions — anything to resolve North Port's lack of affordable housing was debated Monday at a City Commission workshop.
The issue was under the radar for years. But with rapid spikes in rent and housing, commissioners are acting with more urgency. The five-member commission Monday heard experts, debated fixes and urged staff to return quickly with workable solutions.
Ordinances and a sudden shift in direction may be coming soon, commissioners agreed.
Affordable or workforce housing in just a year took center stage, as rentals in the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton region are up nearly 50%, making it the second highest rate increase in the country.
It had doubled in the last four years. Housing prices have also skyrocketed; nearly 65% of North Port homes sold for over the listing price.
North Port homes average nearly $400,000 in value. It's the same story countywide.
Possible solutions discussed Monday “need to be done ASAP,” Commissioner Jill Luke said.
A presentation by former Sarasota County Commissioner Jon Thaxton was among the aspects of the day.
Ideas debated also included tax credits to builders, builder incentives to expand project density in exchange for workforce or cost-of-living rentals, a fee to business owners given the OK on expanding their building footprint beyond zoning rules, that cash placed in an affordable housing fund, among other things.
Commissioners also discussed selling city property and creating a land-bank of foreclosed parcels for possible resale.
While there was disagreement on some fixes — Mayor Pete Emrich nixed the idea of driveway campers and Commissioner Alice White doubted a tiny house among standard houses would work — the consensus was action.
“There's no single solution to this problem,” Thaxton said. “(You're) going to have to use many of these tools in order to be effective.”
