NORTH PORT — Debris collectors in North Port will make their final pick-up runs Monday.
The city of North Port issued a press release Friday morning advising local residents to place debris on the curbside by Jan. 9, when the final collections will be made.
FEMA and the Small Business Administration will also be taking their final applications for hurricane-related aid on Thursday, Jan. 12.
City staff estimates that roughly 2.1 million cubic yards of vegetation debris have been collected by crews so far, along with 250,000 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris, following Hurricane Ian in late September.
"Over 41,000 truckloads of debris have been moved from city streets to local debris management sites, where they are safely stored, processed and then transported," the press release read.
Residents with debris remaining after Jan. 9 can contact the Solid Waste Division at 941-240-8050 to request a bulk pickup. Information and FAQs on how to do so can be found at NorthPortFL.gov/Debris.
The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, will cease operations at 7 p.m. Jan. 12. Until then, the DRC will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and the same hours from Monday to Thursday.
Those seeking to apply for aid from either FEMA or the SBA can go to the Tringali Park Recreation Center, 3460 N. Access Road, Englewood, or learn more via phone at either 800-621-3362 (FEMA) or 800-659-2955 (SBA).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.