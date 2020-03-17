North Port declares state of emergency, suspends utility shutoffs

North Port on Tuesday declared a state of emergency, a move that county, state and federal agencies had made last week or over the weekend. Other communities such as Venice had also imposed states of emergency with coronavirus threats escalating.
The declaration gives city administrators flexibility in several areas: suspending labor contracts, more freedom to apply for federal disaster funding, or for programs that benefit merchants, workers and homeowners, other tweaks to cancel or delay events and functions, a step or two short of curfews or declaring a citywide shutdown, for instance.
City commissioners granted emergency powers to city Administrator Peter Lear in a special morning meeting. Communities will grant the same powers in hurricane, floods and other such disasters, Lear said.
This time, however, it’s unexplored territory, he said.
“I don’t know where the back-end of this is coming out,” he said in Tuesday comments during a one-hour hearing, adding that special powers would fully staff the city should a more serious coronavirus outbreak take hold.
“We’ll need them here,” Lear said of managing the city’s critical services such as police, fire, trash pickup and water treatment. “Our job is to better serve the public.”
Emergency power is supposed to help limit the coronavirus’s reach. North Port had also shut down most services and programs in the last week. Sarasota County libraries also closed, as are North Port’s aquatic center, Warm Mineral Springs Park and other drop-in venues.
Commissioners on Tuesday also agreed to suspend shutoffs of city utilities such as water, code enforcement and code hearings, advisory boards, park reservations and dozens of other events and venues. Schools are also closed for an added week after spring break, so far. Commission meetings may continue, however, but close to the public. Citizen comments would get submitted electronically, read by a commissioner or Lear. Locals may still watch or hear commission proceedings on the web.
“In my lifetime, I’ve never seen anything like this,” Commissioner Chris Hanks said in pushing for more social media messaging with health updates and possible nonprofit service links. “Just somebody reaching out,” he said of the amendment to the emergency powers ordinance.
