The North Port City Commission declares a state of emergency Tuesday.

The City of North Port has declared a state of emergency because of coronavirus (COVID-19).

This declaration gives city manager Pete Lear certain powers, such as recalling vacationing workers and the ability to capture federal dollars in emergencies like hurricanes. This is a developing story, and the North Port Sun will update this as more information becomes available.

