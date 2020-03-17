The City of North Port has declared a state of emergency because of coronavirus (COVID-19).
This declaration gives city manager Pete Lear certain powers, such as recalling vacationing workers and the ability to capture federal dollars in emergencies like hurricanes. This is a developing story, and the North Port Sun will update this as more information becomes available.
