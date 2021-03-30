NORTH PORT — The process of updating North Port's Unified Land Development Code playbook is pushed to April 13.
Commissioners voted Tuesday to change dates — to eliminate additional workshops on April 5 and April 12 — as the issue of errors in the 800-page document surfaced.
Instead, the five-member commission directed Interim City Manager Jason Yarborough to provide a gameplan for moving forward, to report back on April 13.
Tuesday's hearing was to edit and review the document that defines North Port’s zoning, subdivision and other regulations that match up with the policies of the city’s comprehensive land use plan. New development must meet standards in the code. The ULDC was revised in 2010. A patchwork of updates ensued.
But the latest draft completed by Fort Lauderdale-based Calvin, Giordano & Associates had grammar and organizational problems, so-called scrivener’s errors — the legal term for mistakes such as typos and missing words — that had slowed editing to a crawl.
Mayor Jill Luke insisted that city staff's edits after the draft was delivered may have made things worse.
The document provided to commissioners Tuesday "appeared to be a different draft" than what had been presented by Calvin, Giordano & Associates.
"It needs straightening out," she added, "to stop dilly-dallying around."
Commissioners met Tuesday with the city's Planning and Zoning Advisory Board. They were to work through first chapters, but questions sidetracked that goal. Commissioners instead asked for plans to review error-free documents, an easy-to-understand completed document.
There were “clearly very serious issues” with the ULDC draft, Commissioner Barbara Langdon said in lengthy discussion. But, she added, it was “all about figuring out the best path forward.”
The harshest criticism Tuesday was leveled by Commissioner Debbie McDowell, not just at gaffs in the document, but at her colleagues; she wanted the scheduled eight hours on Tuesday to review the ULDC, something the other four declined to support.
“This,” she said of the ULDC rewrite, "was supposed to be done a year ago. I am absolutely embarrassed.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.