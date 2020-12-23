North Port dispute, gunshots, one person detained

Police on Wednesday at a home on the 4500 block of Apollo Ave.

 COURTESY NORTH PORT POLICE DEPARTMENT

NORTH PORT — At least one gunshot was fired Wednesday morning at a home in the 4500 block of Apollo Avenue, North Port police are reporting.

Investigators reported the incident as a dispute, likely among family. A gunshot was fired, one person ran from the home and was quickly detained.

No injuries were reported and police gathered details as the incident unfolded, a spokesman said.

The home is secured and neighbors were safe.


