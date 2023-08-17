Dollar General suspect

Police released this photo of the suspect in the armed robbery of Dollar General in North Port Sunday.

 PHOTOs PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — A man suspected of robbing a Dollar General store in North Port is facing federal robbery charges, authorities reported Thursday.

Floyd

Devon Floyd, 31, of Bradenton, is charged with robbing a Tampa business at gunpoint, according to a release by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office.


   
