NORTH PORT - North Port Police Department and North Port FireRescue is donating gear for Ukraine first responders.
The agencies teamed up with a nonprofit, it said in a news release.
The group is We Restore Ukraine - and that group is taking the gear to Ukraine themselves.
The gear includes 33 pairs of bunker pants, 35 bunker coats along with 34 pairs of boots from North Port Fire Rescue, the news release states.
"The national standard is 10 years of use, and North Port Fire Rescue follows that guideline. Though this gear is beyond that timeframe, it is still very much usable and durable," the news release dated. "NPPD is donating eight ballistic vests and four bulletproof helmets, which are also past their time of use."
The group, We Restore Ukraine, has been conducting missionary and humanitarian work in Ukraine for about a decade, the news release noted.
"The group is continuing to accept donations to help overseas," it said. "Non-perishable food items, clothing, and basic necessities and toiletries are accepted."
Anyone interested in helping can bring items to First Slavic Pentecostal Church, 5848 Tropicaire Blvd., North Port. It said if nobody is at the church to accept the donations, leave it under under the awning.
"Thank you to We Restore Ukraine for the partnership," the news release stated.
