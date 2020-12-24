Police lights

SARASOTA — A North Port driver was killed early Thursday in a single-car crash.

The 33-year-old man failed to negotiate a curve on Raymond Road just south of Palmer Boulevard in Sarasota, his car leaving the road and flipping.

The man was ejected in the rollover and died at the scene, Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported.

Raymond Road is east of Interstate 75, south of Fruitville Road.

That rounding section of Raymond is manageable under normal circumstances, an FHP spokesman said. As it was around 2:20 a.m., however, darkness and speed may have been factors in the driver losing control. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The man was not named.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments