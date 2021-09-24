NORTH PORT — A decision on moving forward with an eavesdropping case involving North Port’s former mayor should be decided in 30 days.
Circuit Judge David Denkin on Friday heard from the plaintiffs and Debbie McDowell’s lawyers.
The West Villagers for Responsible Government group asserted McDowell, a sitting city commissioner who was mayor in March 2020, “eavesdropped” on a private conference call in that time frame.
Her lawyers argue the issue lacks merit, compared it to invading an online chatroom.
The matter had dragged on for nearly 18 months. Denkin must decide whether to move forward or drop it it altogether.
Ending Friday’s remote hearing, Denkin said his wasn’t a simple decision.
“Otherwise, (we) wouldn’t have all the lawyers here today,” he said.
That conference call in March 2020 was a strategy session. Its members want to shift Wellen Park’s boundaries from North Port to unincorporated Sarasota County. The concept stumbled this April, however, with city commissioners voting against de-annexation or contraction.
That conference call was supposed to be by invitation. But McDowell was given a secure password, dialed in, listened, but didn’t announce herself. She later admitted listening in, saying it was a guileless need-to-know situation.
But the West Village group argued McDowell, North Port mayor at that time, had “surreptitiously” gained a pass code. A state ethics board dismissed the complaint, though different benchmarks were used. The group first pursued her as a public official, but amended that to a private citizen. Immunity factored in.
Lawyers checked in remotely Friday. McDowell sat in but didn’t comment.
The sides gave their arguments, Nikki Day with Bryant Miller Olive in Tampa for McDowell, Clearwater attorney Luke Lirot for the plaintiffs.
Lawyers for Michael Wasylik were also present. The Wellen Park resident reportedly supplied McDowell with the meeting password. He was named in the civil suit, as well.
That the plaintiffs were “upset with a neighbor (Wayslik) for releasing” a password to the virtual meeting, Day said, “does not mean my client violated a criminal wiretap (law).”
Lirot argued the West Villagers expected privacy.
“When it was time to be honest, (McDowell) remained silent,” he said of the March 2020 pre-meeting roll call.
He added that, had she announced herself, it was going to be an “entirely different kind of proceeding.”
Denkin must determine if McDowell overstepped herself. Six plaintiffs with the West Villagers group could get up to $1,000 each in damages.
The whole thing could get tossed, as well.
