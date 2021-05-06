NORTH PORT — The city's economic guru is retiring after a successful and lengthy career in community planning that included a role with the U.S. Olympic Games.
Pamela “Mel” Thomas had been North Port's Economic Development Division manager since January 2019.
Prior to that she was business development manager with the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County.
Both agencies promote, retain, and otherwise drive city and county business interests. Thomas has a three-person staff.
Thomas was hired in North Port to create a buzz, bring visibility to the city's nine activity centers — downtown-like districts targeting industry — and other projects, said Jason Yarborough, the interim city manager.
Her professional ties to Site Selection magazine, a regarded business publication, brought an extra boost to North Port's profile, he said.
Thomas, he added, “elevated our economic capabilities, is the most positive professional in her field.”
Yarborough is expected to name Thomas's replacement before her May 28 retirement.
Thomas in the last year commissioned a North Port market feasibility study. That 175-page report by Camoin Associates is a portrait of North Port's viability, its real estate inventory, workforce and infrastructure, its lack of so-called shovel-ready sites to attract big business.
The Camoin study will be the city's blueprint as the population sprints toward 100,000 by 2040.
Thomas in her job brought connections, ideas and experience, Mayor Jill Luke said.
“Mel has made more of an impact than anybody else who walked through those doors,” Luke said, noting her office at City Hall. “She put us on the map.”
Thomas wasn't immediately available for comment. Her annual salary is $96,565. A replacement search is underway.
