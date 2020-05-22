NORTH PORT — The city begins a new phase of its return-to-work policy at City Hall when it reopens Tuesday after the holiday.
The rule is that returning workers don't get screened for COVID-19 symptoms, but instead should self-monitor before leaving home. Police and fire crews at their work stations still get screened, however, as they have since March, according to a memo sent this week by Christine McDade, the city's Human Resources director.
The first phase to keep COVID-19 from city offices included temperature checks for workers and answering questions about travel or having visitors from outside Florida. That was two weeks ago.
That scenario had activists demanding answers. Some had posted videos of workers entering city hall, provided commentary about alleged abuses. The town’s mayor, Debbie McDowell, also criticized the practice. Most of the anger was directed at Peter Lear, North Port’s city manager and who ordered the screenings. Other commissioners applauded coronavirus screens, however, including Vice Mayor Jill Luke.
North Port ending its city hall screenings, which were voluntary and included a wristband for passing the exam, is about caution, however, not cowing, said Josh Taylor, the city's communications manager. The wristbands will be gone this week.
“It was always part of the plan,” he said of moving to self-screening. “Police and fire had been doing (health screens) since the lockdown. (Opponents) didn't like that side of the argument and made a spectacle.”
Conni Brunni was upset with tests at city hall, wondering about privacy and civil rights.
“Excuse me, have you heard of Nazi Germany?” said Brunni, an Englewood resident with homes in North Port.
Brunni's ABCD, or Accountability=Better Community Direction, monitors North Port's finances and its leadership, wants transparency and accountability, she said. She had posted social media video of city hall staff at a worker entrance, filling out forms and preparing for fever checks.
Rescinding the phase-one policy, she said, proved that North Port workers “are grown adults. Tell me they don't know they have a fever or have traveled to New York. Duh.
“My question to Mr. Lear is what changed? I say it's public attention, public pressure.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
