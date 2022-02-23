NSlegacyfolo061521b.jpg

North Port Commissioner Alice White, right, talks with Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, left. White has been at the forefront in enacting tougher green codes in the city. 

 SUN PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT

NORTH PORT — The city has enacted tougher green codes for builders and homeowners.

And there are 45 days to learn them.

The core of the new ordinance is keeping North Port green.

On Tuesday, the North Port City Commission repealed rules for tree clearing, surveys, native vegetation and canopy cover and replaced those with tougher regulations on tree diameters, exotic or native plants, landscape surveys, removals, mitigation credits and other conservation practices.

Many of the topics had been talked about for years, commissioners said at a Tuesday hearing that also gives homeowners more leeway in deciding their own landscaping.

North Port will use funds collected from allowable clearing fees and penalties from violators to blanket the city in more native trees, or a 35% canopy cover, in exchange.

Commissioners settled on a 45-day grace period before enacting these new rules, which Commissioner Debbie McDowell wasn't pleased with, arguing “effective immediately” was more acceptable. 


McDowell and her colleagues, in voting for the new rules, agreed land developers needed time to digest this playbook of changes. North Port issued some 2,000 new housing permits last year. The city is launching an education campaign to answer questions, authorities said Tuesday.

“They know this is coming,” McDowell said of the building community.

North Port's affinity for its flora and fauna dates back decades. Its Unified Land Development Code had sections on tree and brush rules.

Those were repealed Tuesday, replaced with new wording. There are also rules to protect tortoises, birds, snakes and other critters, although state wildlife laws are mostly followed in those categories.

North Port is also a Tree City USA community. To achieve that designation, a city must have a Tree Board or an advocate for trees, must have ordinances protecting trees and other flora, must set aside money for public outreach, and must recognize Arbor Day with a proclamation, which happens each year.

Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com

