NORTH PORT — Pulling Wellen Park free of North Port boundaries could have devastating consequences, for residents of the development, and the city overall, according to city staff.
North Port’s police and fire chiefs, its Planning and Zoning Division leaders and others produced memorandums on contraction in advance of this week’s hearing to discuss the Wellen Park petition to leave the city.
The meeting is set for 9 a.m. Thursday, at City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
Hundreds of pages relating to the deannexation are included in back-up documents filed for Thursday’s hearing, which will feature in-person testimony that’s likely to become emotional.
“If contraction occurred,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison in his memorandum, dated April 19, wrote, “the residents of Wellen Park would see a drastic reduction of law enforcement presence,” meaning possible abandonment of a Wellen Park police and fire complex now under construction.
That $13 million substation at Preto Boulevard and Tamiami Trail would hold North Port police and fire, squad cars, ladder trucks and EMT vans, plus fire equipment and staff with Sarasota County. That station sits on land donated by the West Villages Improvement District, a governing body within Wellen Park.
It is not clear, however, what happens to the substation with deannexation. North Port administrators and those opposing contraction had argued an invoice goes to Wellen Parkers with approved deannexation.
North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus in his memorandum insisted that emergency response times rise if that Wellen Park substation closes, as deannexation would turn such services over to Sarasota County, which Titus noted “has a small presence in this area.”
North Port’s Public Works and its planning staff had similar gloomy outlooks in its filings.
City commissioners Thursday will talk about a consultant’s report and hear from parties in the dispute.
A Wellen Park homeowner group, West Villagers for Responsible Government, in November petitioned for the deannexation. Its members cited state laws allowing such actions.
Wellen Park investors had tried stopping things in court, but were denied.
Some 8,000 acres and billions of property value west of the Myakka River are inside the proposed deannexation zone.
At buildout, Wellen Park would contain 20,000 or so homes, 50,000 residents and a “downtown” retail complex along Tamiami Trail. That massive project is underway.
Wellen Park has a Venice postal address but sits squarely within North Port boundaries. Wellen Park started as North Port Urban Village West, had since morphed into a fast-growing planned community, first known as West Villages.
Successful deannexation would place Wellen Park within unincorporated Sarasota County. Money is central with separatists; about $1,000 in annual taxes for an average-priced home, they argued.
John Meisel, president of West Villagers for Responsible Government, argued a feasibility report on which North Port assessed its future is flawed, that his group “looks forward to getting all the facts on the record, to be used in future proceedings. This is the democratic process … the rights afforded all residents.”
North Port taxpayers paid for a feasibility study, or the consequences of deannexation. That report was filed mid-month. That study by Munilytics, a Fort Lauderdale company, is the basis for Thursday’s hearing.
Wellen Park’s developers and investors, homeowners, the West Villagers group, the city and others should testify, giving their reasons for favoring deannexation or wishing it to end.
Thursday’s agenda and all back-up materials are accessible on North Port’s website, cityofnorthport.com.
