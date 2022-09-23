NORTH PORT — North Port city commissioners approved the final budget at a public hearing on Thursday evening at North Port City Hall.
Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the city budget of $214 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Commissioner Debbie McDowell voted against the proposed budget.
“I voted no because I wanted to review this budget line by line, and that didn’t happen,” she said.
City manager Jerome Fletcher, in his first budget year, plans to add about 47 people to expand city services.
Fletcher said the budget has been reviewed line by line.
“There was an opportunity to discuss each line item in a workshop or via one-on-one sessions,” Fletcher said.
The budget will go into effect at the beginning of the city’s fiscal year, Oct. 1.
The budget will set a tax millage rate of 3.7667. That means $3.77 per $1,000 of taxable property value. This does not include taxes from other government entities, including the Sarasota County School District, Sarasota County Government, which set their own property tax rates.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the millage rate, with commissioner Jill Luke making a motion to approve and vice mayor Barbara Langdon to second the motion.
While the rate is not going up from last year, increased property values will bring in more money to the city more at the same rate.
Luke pointed out that this is not an increase in the millage rate.
“We do not set the property tax … it’s done through the property tax appraiser, and if someone’s property value rose, they will see an increase in their taxes,” Luke said.
The increase in property valuation will mean about $5.4 million more for the city.
The meeting can be seen on the city’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/NorthPortFL.
