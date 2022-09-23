Commission vote on 2022-23 budget

North Port city commissioners vote to approve the $214 million budget for the 2022-23 year at their final budget hearing Thursday night at city hall.

NORTH PORT — North Port city commissioners approved the final budget at a public hearing on Thursday evening at North Port City Hall.

Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the city budget of $214 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year.


