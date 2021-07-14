NORTH PORT — North Port commissioners agreed Tuesday to fund a restoration of Warm Mineral Springs.
That first phase, some $9 million, could amount to $25 million with further projects in years to come. Tuesday was a second reading, a required public hearing before an ordinance is enacted.
Vice Mayor Pete Emrich provided the only “no” vote in the 3-1 tally.
“I do not agree with money going to Warm Mineral Springs,” Emrich said.
Commissioner Debbie McDowell was absent Tuesday. She had supported restoration in the first reading, however.
Proceeds from North Port’s share of a 1% countywide sales tax and redirected funding from other projects cover the $9 million price tag.
The initial project includes buildings attributed to Sarasota architect Jack West, one displaying murals of Juan Ponce de Leon’s arrival in Florida. Those three buildings date to the 1950s. One of them, the Cyclorama with its Ponce murals, had fallen into disrepair and is currently closed. Some advanced the idea of using the Cyclorama as a showcase of artifacts and other historical stuff from the city’s past.
The centerpiece attraction and what brings visitors, however, is the 85 degree mineral waters. North Port will log record visitor counts this season. The place gained protected status in the 1970s. The entire grounds is a part of the National Register of Historic Places.
Supporters of funding Warm Mineral Springs talked of its healing powers. North Port, in fact, had banked nearly $1.8 million from ticket and gift shop sales. There were 17,000 visitors in April alone, according to the city’s Parks and Recreation division.
North Port solicits construction proposals within 30-60 days. Work could begin later this year.
“I cannot wait to take my grandkids to the Cyclorama,” Mayor Jill Luke had said in preliminary talks.
Commissioners next meet 10 a.m. July 19 to choose city manager finalists. Interim City Manager Jason Yarborough is not on that list. City hall is at 4970 City Hall Blvd.
