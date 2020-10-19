Firefighters with North Port Fire and Rescue and the Florida Forest Service were able to fully contain the brush fire that was burning near Interstate 75 mile marker 176, between Kings Highway and Toledo Blade Boulevard, north of the interstate. The fire had been burning from 5:30 p.m. Sunday to after 8:30 a.m. Monday.
