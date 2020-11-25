North Port fire claims pets, a dog survives with oxygen device

NORTH PORT — One pet survived and others perished in a home fire deemed a complete loss, city officials said Wednesday.
State fire inspectors would determine the blaze’s origin on the 5500 block of Abelove Lane, North Port, spokesman Josh Taylor said, adding that pet owners in the home escaped unscathed.
A dog at the home was overcome by smoke but was revived with an oxygen device specially made for animals. Fire vehicles are equipped with the cone-shaped mask that was donated to North Port Fire Rescue, Taylor said. Several cats succumbed to smoke, however.
Firefighters just after noon on Wednesday were also assisted with a department drone to survey surrounding land. The property is encircled in trees, grasses and shrubs. Had flames spread to those areas, “it would be a much different conversation right now,” Taylor said.
The American Red Cross arrived to assist those in the home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.