North Port fire claims pets, a dog survives with oxygen device

A dog survived smoke inhalation with a special device donated to North Port Fire Rescue.

NORTH PORT — One pet survived and others perished in a home fire deemed a complete loss, city officials said Wednesday.

State fire inspectors would determine the blaze’s origin on the 5500 block of Abelove Lane, North Port, spokesman Josh Taylor said, adding that pet owners in the home escaped unscathed.

A fire in the 5500 block of Abelove Lane on Wednesday destroyed a home where several pets had perished. Firefighters did save a dog with a special device donated to the department. Homeowners were uninjured.

A dog at the home was overcome by smoke but was revived with an oxygen device specially made for animals. Fire vehicles are equipped with the cone-shaped mask that was donated to North Port Fire Rescue, Taylor said. Several cats succumbed to smoke, however.

Firefighters just after noon on Wednesday were also assisted with a department drone to survey surrounding land. The property is encircled in trees, grasses and shrubs. Had flames spread to those areas, “it would be a much different conversation right now,” Taylor said.

A department drone captures the view from above of surrounding property.

The American Red Cross arrived to assist those in the home.

