NORTH PORT — Members of the North Port Fire Department and North Port Police Department can pick up a free sandwich at the Greek Grille.
A customer, who wants to remain anonymous offered to cover the cost of sandwiches for all North Port Fire and Police staff, explained owner Dino Lykios. The restaurant, in the North Port Commons Plaza, 14828 Tamiami Trail North Port, is offering pork or chicken sandwiches or gyros.
Between the two departments, they have 140 employees. They will be served until all 140 meals are distributed to first responders.
The Greek Grille is open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 5-8:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders can call ahead at 941-423-6400, or pop in, as long as they’re in uniform, they’ll be taken care of, Lykos said.
“We appreciate the generosity of customers and look forward to helping out community as much as we can,” said Lykos.
