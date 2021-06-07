North Port fireworks show gets bands, more

Maelynn Adams does some hula-hooping at a Fourth of July North Port Freedom Festival event in 2015.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY MONICA AMAYA

NORTH PORT — The North Port Freedom Festival will be back and booming July 4.

City organizers have planned a fireworks show for Independence Day, but this week announced it also have a live band, games for kids and vendors.

"Thanks to the lifting of event restrictions throughout the state, the event plan for the annual Freedom Fest Fireworks, has been expanded to include a live band, vendor opportunities, and games on the Butler Park multipurpose fields," said Laura Ansel, marketing and outreach coordinator for the city of North Port.

Hosted and sponsored by the city's parks and recreation department, parking for the city’s annual fireworks show will open at 6 p.m. Free parking will be available for attendees on a first-come, first-served basis at Butler Park, Heron Creek Middle School and North Port High School.

Mobile food and merchandise vendors also will be available onsite. Options for viewing include from inside your parked vehicle and/or within parking spaces, from the grass at the Butler Park's multi-purpose fields, or online via a Facebook live stream. Attendees will need to bring their own chairs and/or blankets to claim a space for viewing.

"Make sure to tune into local community station WKDW 97.5FM to enjoy the accompanying music and pre-fireworks entertainment," Ansel said.


Presented by American Irrigation, there will also be a community sing-a-long prior to the fireworks show starting at 9 p.m. (weather permitting).

"A community sing-a-long sounds peaceful to me," North Port resident Kevin Rouse posted on Facebook.

Visit www.cityofnorthport.com/freedomfestival for the latest news, frequently asked questions and schedule updates.

For more information about the event, contact the parks and recreation department at 941-429-PARK(7275).

Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments