EarthBalance is a North Port-based business that is 100 percent employee-owned, it states on its website. It is alleged to have exposed workers to hazards related to high ambient heat and failed to adequately train a person to perform first aid, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
NORTH PORT — A North Port company faces fines in the July death of a worker.
EarthBalance Corp., an environmental consulting firm, is alleged to have exposed workers to hazards related to high ambient heat and failed to adequately train a person to perform first aid, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a division of the Department of Labor.
According to OSHA investigators, an EarthBalance crew in July had cleared invasive plants in a forest near Tallahassee when the 42-year-old worker showed signs of heat exhaustion. He was told to rest as the others continued working.
Within 30 minutes, that supervisor found the man unresponsive. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
OSHA investigators found that North Port-based EarthBalance exposed workers to hazards related to heat and failed to adequately train a person to perform first aid, and ensure they were available to render assistance in heat-related emergencies, according to details released Thursday.
The company faces $24,576 in proposed penalties.
EarthBalance had 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, according to the federal agency.
A company spokesperson wasn't immediately available for comment.
“EarthBalance has a Health, Safety, and Environment Plan that minimizes work-related injuries and illnesses,” its website states.
It was founded in 1985.
"EarthBalance is one of the largest hands-on ecological restoration and consulting firms in the country," the website states. "We’ve been permitting, restoring, protecting, and managing ecosystems throughout the United States and the Caribbean for over 30 years."
OSHA acting Area Director Nolan Houser released a statement.
“EarthBalance Corp. failed to protect their employees from the dangers from extreme temperatures and take actions that may have prevented a worker’s death,” Houser said.
