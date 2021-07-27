NORTH PORT — With one applicant withdrawing, North Port will push ahead with two others seeking the city manager's job.
That decision Tuesday followed Caryn Gardner-Young pulling from the race. No reason was provided, though most candidates removing themselves from a job opportunity have another offer.
Commissioners continue forward with Jerome Fletcher II and Matt LeCerf, the five members decided Tuesday. Commissioner Debbie McDowell wanted input on starting fresh, or forging ahead after learning that Gardner-Young had pulled out.
“Is it wise to interview two (candidates) or start over?” she asked. “This is not a blast at the finalists. It's an official answer to a question (we) cannot answer unless we're sitting here,” meaning state Sunshine Law rules prohibit elected officers from talking privately on issues before them.
Ultimately, commissioners heeded the advice of Jay Singleton, a consultant helping run the search. Singleton, with Strategic Government Resources of Texas, said candidates for any higher profile job would feel slighted if employers rebooted the search process, terming it “as a rejection,” he said. “You're interviewing them … and they're interviewing you,” he added. “My advice is finish this phase.”
Which is what happened. Fletcher and LeCerf visit North Port Aug. 9-10. They'll interview and talk about their vision, visit departments and hold public meetings. Should commissioners reject the pair, another round would commence, part of the city's contract with Strategic Government Resources.
North Port is replacing Pete Lear, who left in November. Interim City Manager Jason Yarborough is running the city until a replacement is found.
“(You) don't stop something in the middle,” Mayor Jill Luke said of the hunt for a new city manager. “You don't do that.”
