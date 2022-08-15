NORTH PORT — North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher and Commissioner Debbie McDowell will be at the Shannon Staub Library on Tuesday evening.
The Meet & Mingle event is hosted by North Port Forward, a nonprofit started in 2018.
The two city leaders will explain how North Port operates, answer questions. The event starts at 6 p.m. The library is at 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Registration is required/northportforward.com.
North Port Forward had hosted a town hall in Wellen Park in February, Fletcher's first such event after taking the job in October. Subsequent meetings included Fletcher and commissioners from each of five districts.
North Port's next budget will exceed $200 million.
“There’s a lot of confusion how everything’s working,” North Port Forward's organizer David Pankiw had said in February.
Good governance was the theme.
“It begins with us understanding one another,” Fletcher had said.
North Port Forward's Ginger and Carmine Miranda supplied details on the group for The Daily Sun.
Sun: Tell us about North Port Forward and its original goals.
Mirandas: From our inception, our goal has been to inform, educate and inspire residents in cooperation with local government on topics that are important to them. We strive to provide factual information and always encourage dialogue between residents and the city.
Sun: What's next for North Port Forward?
Mirandas: Continuing our Meet & Mingle Series throughout the city. We are working with the city on a civic event sponsored by the Florida League of Cities for Florida City Government Week, Oct. 17-23. And we are partnering with local North Port nonprofit events like the annual Tour de North Port. sponsored by People for Trees on Oct. 23.
Sun: Long-term goals?
Mirandas: To continue to grow our nonprofit community organization so we can continue to assist local organizations in their work serving the North Port community. We are an information resource to our residents to inspire their participation in our young and growing city. Be a participant not a spectator and join us!
North Port Forward's stated goals:
Create social amenities for the city (hotel, event center, quality restaurants).
Attract clean industry with high-paying jobs (robotics, 3D printing/manufacturing, medical research, pharmaceuticals).
What it would take to build infrastructure (such as 5G internet, alternative energy sources, and water and sewer to attract businesses).
Each event features refreshments and lively debate.
Meetings at the Shannon Staub Library and the Olde World Restaurant are always open to the public.
Source: North Port Forward
