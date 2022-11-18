Members of North Port Friends of Wildlife provided information on how to report habitat area for endangered gopher tortoises to the city's GIS map. Per law, tortoises in at-risk areas will be relocated to a safer habitat by FWC personnel.
GIS Administrator Jon Kalfsbeck demonstrates how to navigate the maps available online to new residents Rich and Karen Zavali.
Locations of tree check-ins by Public Works staff post-Ian were shown to the public as part of GIS Day; normally, this map is only seen by city staff as they gather data on hurricane impacts.
NORTH PORT — City staff shared a birds' eye view of North Port with local residents.
Several department set up displays of maps at the Morgan Family Community Center, showcasing tortoise hollow mappings, outlines of public property along with reported downed trees post-Hurricane Ian.
The event was part of nationwide "GIS Day," meant to highlight the utility of geographic information system technology for mapping, city planning, and environmental conservation.
City officials said North Port's GIS system helped provide real-time updates on local conditions to both staff and the community at large. Dashboards monitored storm debris pickups and property damage assessments, as well as keeping track of logistical items that were dispersed throughout North Port after the storm.
North Port GIS Administrator Jon Kalfsbeck noted the city's maps were also able to receive information from remote drones that documented flood impact post-Ian.
“Without GIS, the city would be in the dark about real-time information and work being collected throughout the average day,” Kalfsbeck said in the news release.
Kalfsbeck himself was one of the city staff present to shepherd onlookers through the publicly accessible GIS system, available through the city's website.
Rich and Karen Zavali, who moved to North Port in August, said that they were impressed with the availability and variety of data available through the GIS maps — ranging from development planning to traffic tracking.
"It makes for a lot more of an open book," Rich said.
The city's GIS maps also help the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission monitor gopher tortoise burrows within North Port city limits, with a reporting app available for members of the public to help mark tortoise habitats they come across.
Environmental groups like North Port Friends of Wildlife and the Environmental Conservancy of North Port were also at the event to encourage people to contribute to the GIS reporting system and make responsible use of the technology.
"A lot of these burrows can be seen from the road," Friends of Wildlife co-founder Edie Driest said.
