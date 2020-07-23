NORTH PORT — North Port Fire and Rescue teams have evacuated a retail center along the 14800 block of Tamiami Trail due to a reported gas leak at the Goodwill Manasota outlet.
Workers in the retail complex reported evacuation orders at about 9 a.m., said Kim Zobuk, a stylist at Hair Designs, which is several doors from the Goodwill.
“We were told to leave,” she said, joined in the parking area by a few dozen onlookers, some in folding chairs.
North Port spokesperson Madison Heid said a Sarasota County hazardous materials unit had been dispatched and would monitor the scene as teams find a source for the leak, she said.
