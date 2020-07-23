North Port gas leak caused morning evacuation at Goodwill

Firefighters stage outside the North Port Goodwill store as they search inside for the source of a gas leak.

 PHOTO BY CRAIG GARRETT

NORTH PORT — North Port Fire and Rescue teams have evacuated a retail center along the 14800 block of Tamiami Trail due to a reported gas leak at the Goodwill Manasota outlet.

Workers in the retail complex reported evacuation orders at about 9 a.m., said Kim Zobuk, a stylist at Hair Designs, which is several doors from the Goodwill.

“We were told to leave,” she said, joined in the parking area by a few dozen onlookers, some in folding chairs.

North Port spokesperson Madison Heid said a Sarasota County hazardous materials unit had been dispatched and would monitor the scene as teams find a source for the leak, she said.

