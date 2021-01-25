NORTH PORT — The city has been awarded $1.8 million to cover infrastructure upgrades and repairs caused in 2017's Hurricane Irma.
The funding on Monday was part of some $100 million awarded to 24 state communities through the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity's Rebuild Florida Infrastructure Repair Program.
“Delighted and honored,” North Port Commissioner Barbara Langdon said of learning about the award from state Sen. Joe Gruters.
“It's not very sexy stuff,” she added of the scheduled in-ground fixes planned for portions of the money, “but really important.”
The funds, allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant/Disaster Recovery program, get used on North Port's inflow and infiltration wastewater collection systems, which in layperson language means sewer pipes and backup power systems that keep stormwater flowing in storms such as Irma, said Jennifer Desrosiers, assistant director with the North Port Utilities Department, the agency receiving the funding.
North Port, for instance, will place inserts inside yet-specified clay sewer piping dating to the 1960s, essentially “making the old perform just like the brand-new stuff,” she said. “We're very grateful for this opportunity.”
Groundwater in heavy storm events infiltrates sewer piping, which overloads capacity and diminishes its effectiveness. The city also replaces or adds back-up generators for sewer lift stations that push waste and, in some cases, stormwater through to treatment, Desrosiers said.
