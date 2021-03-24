NORTH PORT — The city got a black-ink budget bump this week.
It happened when Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger delivered a $501,616 check to the city at Tuesday night's meeting, the proceeds from surplus sales on vacant parcels in North Port.
That figure was roughly 55% of the total take, Cutsinger said.
Sarasota County handled the sale of 181 surplus parcels, of which there were 3,000 bids, Cutsinger said, adding that reflected Southwest Florida's hot real-estate market.
It was Cutsinger's formal introduction before North Port commissioners, joking that he wouldn't be “coming down every week with a $500,000 check, though.”
Cutsinger defeated North Port's Alice White in the November race for the District 5 seat. He represents North Port, Englewood and South Venice on the commission.
White, in turn, was elected as a North Port commissioner in a special election March 9.
Revenue sharing of auctioned property dated to an Interlocal Agreement between the county and city, Cutsinger said, also announcing plans to open a North Port outreach office.
Interim City Manager Jason Yarborough on Wednesday said those funds go to North Port's piggy bank, used as budget talks begin on Monday.
A special hearing starts at 9 a.m. at City Hall. Adoption of the 2021-22 budget is in September. The public is invited and feedback is encouraged.
“Something unique, that I'd never seen before,” Yarborough said of the half-million-dollar windfall.
“Please come back soon,” Mayor Jill Luke joked as Cutsinger presented an oversized check. “I appreciate it, sir, thank you.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
