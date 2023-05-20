NORTH PORT — Khoa Duong took the test to become an American citizen on Friday in Tampa.
Just hours later, he graduated with more than 600 others at North Port High School.
"It was a lot of hard work," said Vietnam-born Duong, who is headed to State College of Florida-Venice to study computer technology.
After they walked onto the newly turfed football field, seniors cheered Malainey Potts during her speech on facing fears and perseverance.
"I can remember sitting down on my living room couch in sixth grade. When my dad explained to me what was wrong with my mother," she said. "Out of nowhere, stage 4 terminal cancer."
At the end of her sophomore year, Potts' mother died.
"I didn't know how I was going to move forward, but it was my mother's unwavering spirit and determination that inspired me to keep going," Potts said. "My mom always said to never give up on my dreams no matter how difficult they may seem."
Potts worked through the pain and honored her mother's memory by graduating with honors and earning hundreds of thousands in scholarships. She received her AICE diploma with distinction and became the U.S. president of the Technology Student Association.
"I got accepted into seven amazing schools (colleges)," she said. "While I will go on to study mechanical engineering at Duke University, I did it all for her. The road was not easy, but in those moments when I felt like I couldn't keep working and pushing, I remembered her voice and I kept going. I am living proof that even when tragedy strikes, you can persevere."
Potts told her peers they will keep facing adversity and experiencing challenges in life past high school.
"Success is not defined by how much money you make or how many awards you win," she said. "It's about having the courage to continue moving forward, even when the road is tough. The class of 2023, I am proud of all of you for making it through this impressive journey. Despite all the obstacles you may have encountered and this next chapter of our life."
Giving up is not an option and never lose sight of goals "even when all is going wrong, it's what makes you strong," she said.
North Port High School Principal Shannon Fusco told the class they gained the ability to "make quick decisions in an emergency when there is no time to delay."
"You're prepared to prioritize and to act and these are highly desired skills for many careers and technology engineering coaching," she said. "During the past four years, you have learned in a large classrooms and alone in your own room...You have made friends and you have forged relationships of all the skills which you carry forward," Fusco said. "This is the ability which I hope you nurture the most. Be true to yourself but recognize the needs of others."
Senior Viktoriya Tsepordrei sang to her peers between the first large group of her peers called to the stage and the next.
Seated in the morning sun, teachers filled dozens of cups of water from coolers to hydrate seniors waiting for their name to be called.
After the ceremony, one mother was upset graduation was held as the sun burned some in the crowd.
"Our kids earned more than $4 million in scholarships and they couldn't have a graduation in the evening that they could all enjoy," Pam Ramp said. "They (seniors) didn't even get to move over their tassels because the ceremony was rushed so we could get out of the buring heat. And where were all of the School Board members? Our kids deserve better."
School Board members Tim Enos and Tom Edwards were on stage at the graduation.
"I tried to get the graduations held at different times so we could all go," Edwards said.
Enos said he didn't go to the Booker High School graduation in Sarasota, but instead came to North Port.
"I had to move to North Port to represent this (part of the) district and I am here to support the students, parents and faculty," Enos said. "There were seven graduations, so the school board members couldn't be in two places at one time."
After graduation, seniors Madeline Pacyga, 18, and Janice Ortiz, 18, said they will miss friends and teachers.
"I've had a lot of great people surround me," said Pacyga, who earned $31,000 in scholarships, including the Presidential Merit scholarship.
"It's been fun," Ortiz said. "I will miss seeing the friendly faces."
