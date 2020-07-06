NORTH PORT — The plan to give some space to a recreational and conservation jewel is grinding along, North Port commissioners learned at a Monday workshop.
But funding is an issue and the city will focus on purchasing just vacant parcels along the Myakkahatchee Greenway.
The land would parallel the city’s chief waterway — and its source of drinking water — from east of Interstate 75 at Environmental Park and west to Tamiami Trail. The plan was conceived in 2007. Walking and biking routes, exercise stations, picnic tables and so-called passive activities are part of the plan.
But COVID-19 has impacted the greenway; slashed spring tourism will cut a shared surtax. And other priorities have pushed the project down the list as well. Commissioners on Monday got an overview of the greenway project from finance and recreation officials involved in its planning.
City officials at the meeting suspended purchases of some parcels along the route, for instance, choosing to spend their cash on only vacant land. A pending deal with a homeowner along the greenway was dropped.
“We want to shut that door before funding runs out,” Vice Mayor Jill Luke said.
The original plan was to assemble a greenbelt and to lessen flooding damage along the Myakkahatchee Creek. There were some 500 parcels to be purchased, deeded or exchanged along the greenway belt. Of that figure, 433 vacant lots have been acquired; and of that balance, 57 are vacant and 15 have structures on them, commissioners were told Monday.
But funding is an issue: North Port this year paid $212,000 to a homeowner whose property wasn’t directly on the Myakkahatchee, but within its flood plain, a so-called Tier II property. The timing was good, however, as land and housing prices would only skyrocket as North Port grew, Commissioner Vanessa Carusone had said in favor of the purchase. Mayor Debbie McDowell opposed that sale.
But that left about $288,000 in the special fund. And COVID-19 would likely impact surtax collections, which replenish the special fund for the greenway project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.