Eddie DeJesus, left, and North Port police chaplain Mike Saxton in an undated photograph. Saxton died Tuesday.

NORTH PORT — North Port Police Sgt. Mike Saxton was driving a patrol car with the department's chaplain riding along.

What he didn't know was that riding partner Eddie DeJesus was a U.S. Army veteran.

Saxton had served with the U.S. Air Force in Iraq. He was stunned when he learned DeJesus had come to his faith as New York City cop - and then became the department's chaplain in Brooklyn.

“He asked about the ministry,” said DeJesus, who at that time was pastor at New Hope Community Church in North Port. “Most cops don't ask that.”

Then Saxton told DeJesus: “Cops can't be pastors.”

Cruising town, DeJesus shared that many in the time of Jesus were ordinary working men, tax collectors to revolutionists, he said.

“God is looking for people, not professions,” DeJesus said he told Saxton. “We started laughing. That kicked off our friendship.”

DeJesus recalled stories Wednesday in memory of Saxton, who died Tuesday.

Michael Saxton

Saxton had become the chaplain for North Port Police Department. 


He reportedly suffered a heart attack, North Port authorities stated.

The 51-year-old retired policeman is survived by his wife, Kati Broome Saxton along with his children. He had served as the department's chaplain since 2019, when DeJesus left to work with the Christian and Missionary Alliance/Alliance World Fellowship in Arlington, Texas.

Saxton also served as associate pastor at New Hope and opened a branch of the North Port ministry called New Hope of Venice. 

“His loss is shocking and saddening. Our thoughts and love are with his family and friends as we go through this grieving process,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a statement. “Details on services for our friend and hero will be announced soon. Love and hug your loved ones, as life is short and precious.”

During his career, Saxton was a dispatcher, a crime scene investigator, a detective and a training officer. He held certifications in firearms, vehicle operations and defensive tactics. He was also a part-time instructor for the Sarasota Criminal Justice Academy.

Saxton learned judo and enjoyed photography, especially with his daughter, taking photos of Florida's natural beauty.

He was part of the new Citizen's Law Enforcement Academy and helped organize National Night Out for the Police Department.

In 2012, Saxton was promoted to sergeant. At the time, North Port Police Chief Kevin Vespia Saxton if he had words about getting promoted.

"It's about time," Saxton said, according to a North Port Sun story at the time. Everyone laughed, the story stated.

“A lot of people asked me when I was going to get promoted,” Saxton said, adding he started his career with the department in 1996, three years after discharge from the Air Force's military police unit. “I am honored.”

DeJesus had thoughts on his friend. 

“Mike was a servant, had a servant's heart," DeJesus said. "It was his entire life. I am sad and hopeful. Because of our faith, you never really say goodbye - it's a see you later.”

