NORTH PORT — Whizzing through town, visitors may not see the scope of what's happening in North Port.
But stop by City Hall, and that picture changes: North Port by year's end will process some 15,500 building permits.
You need a permit for such items as water heaters, sheds and fencing. But single-family housing will account for some 2,300 or so permits, or about 190 each month. Commercial projects account for a slice of that record pace, as well.
Last year's record of some 13,500 building permits will fall as this year ends, said Derrick Applegate, North Port's assistant director for the Building Division.
Keeping pace is the challenge, he added, as city commissioners this week funded temporary staff in the Neighborhood Development Services division, the umbrella agency under which permits are cleared.
“It's uncharted territory,” Applegate said.
North Port's hot pace is partly due to COVID-19 and home improvement projects in lockdowns.
But it’s also about North Port racing along in population and new commercial/residential projects, said Katrina Romano, administrative services manager with Neighborhood Development Services.
The city's 80,000 resident population is likely to reach 250,000 or so by 2050, meaning permit records will continue falling.
The coronavirus, Romano had speculated in 2020, played somewhat into it.
"(People) can’t spend money on vacations,” she said of lockdowns.
But North Port's location also accounts for its rapid growth: It's not coastal, and vacant land is plentiful — a mixed blessing for some, as waterfront living remains a draw in Florida.
“We're still young and still forming,” Commissioner Jill Luke said. “And we're business-friendly. We look good.”
North Port’s rapid build-out last year included some 1,543 single-family home, apartment or multi-family permits, an assisted-living complex alongside a cancer-treatment complex near City Hall, a hotel opened that December, and numerous other projects popped up across town.
This year, it was more of the same. And the billion-dollar Downtown Wellen Park project, along with new commercial and housing in that series of villages and the Atlanta Braves sports complex, had helped in setting permit records.
Wellen Park at build-out will be 20,000 or so homes, 50,000 residents.
The permitting pace is astonishing, as North Port is now Sarasota County’s largest incorporated city, the state’s 37th, and just outside the top 500 in the country.
North Port's building, code enforcement and zoning umbrella is Neighborhood Development Services. The city this month named Alaina Ray as its new director. But retirements and finding candidates with planning and trade skills had hamstrung NDS, Applegate said.
City commissioners Tuesday tussled over nearly $700,000 to beef the department. The issue was paying contract workers versus hiring city staff. City Manager Jerome Fletcher said the urgency of reviewing plans, processing, inspections and issuing permits could parallel the search for permanent staff.
Mayor Pete Emrich and Commissioner Debbie McDowell disagreed, however, arguing that using that rainy-day cash was better spent on recruitment.
“Trying to be prudent as possible,” McDowell said, with Fletcher countering North Port needed immediate help “to keep up with growth and development.”
Ultimately, commissioners voted 3-2 in support of contract staffing and recruiting new hires.
There's urgency, Applegate added, as North Port will have performed some 61,000 inspections on building, plumbing, mechanical, code enforcement, zoning, arborist and other permits by Dec. 31.
His department, he added, was "doing whatever it takes to meet our requirements.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
