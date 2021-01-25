North Port gun safety class draws crowd, most never owned a gun

NORTH PORT — Phil Ludos talked over and over about things that “go bang.”
He was teaching a gun safety class this week, mostly for those who hadn't owned a gun — hadn't thought about doing so — as many at Cypress Falls at The Woodlands said when they introduced themselves.
A man from Pennsylvania, for instance, had a 15-year-old rifle that he had never fired.
“Still sitting there,” John told the others.
A woman named Elsie had her deceased husband's gun at home.
“Home defense,” she offered for why she was enrolled in Monday's free, continuing education class.
And so it went on, fear and explanations for owning a gun that Ludos as a former police chief understood.
“Be sure that whatever they do,” he said during a break, “they do it safely.”
First-timers in the morning class — one of many free classes at the gated community — were frightened by what they view as a troubled and dangerous world, had turned to Ludos for guidance, he said. He lives at Cypress Falls and talked about a gun safety class with his buddies, he said in August when first formulating an “Introduction to Handguns.”
COVID-19 and protests on American streets had set many in Cypress Falls on edge, he said. Present simple basics using a plastic Bluegun, a simulator, to explain things, he decided.
Social-distancing rules would limit the class that Cypress Falls’ lifestyle director had supported, Ludos said of the planned event in August at the community’s clubhouse.
Once word got around, however, management pulled the plug. Flu shot and veteran benefit classes were one thing, but gun talk was another, Ludos said of that decision.
But the idea found life on Monday. The four-hour class at the Cypress Falls' clubhouse was to familiarize homeowners with handguns, the language of them — beaver tails, rim fire and stovepipes, for instance — and other information as more Americans buy guns.
In fact, more than 2 million of us became first-time gun owners through July, according to federal agencies documenting such data. Chaos, imagined or real, was driving firearms’ sales, experts insisted. Possible gun restrictions years ago had prompted a similar run.
Ludos's lecture was unusual only because most on Monday were seniors or retirees, which meant limiting factors such as loss of hand strength. Fine and gross motor skills also got discussed, both affected by fear and a normal person's reluctance to pull a trigger on a fellow human being, he added.
“There's no worse feeling,” he said, “when you're pulling the trigger, expecting it to go bang .. and nothing happens.”
