NORTH PORT— Adam Tar was used to helping people on a weekly basis through fitness.
In the weeks since he was forced to shut down his CrossFit North Port gym, he said, he was thinking about how he needed to do something to help the community.
He decided to get local businesses together and purchase Easter baskets to give out.
From 10 a.m. to noon today (Saturday), cars can drive up to CrossFit North Port, 1090 Innovation Ave., Unit A110 and receive a free Easter basket for their child.
In an effort to serve as many families as possible, there will be one basket given per vehicle, while the supply lasts.
Tar put up $1,000 and received monetary donations from other small businesses and members of his gym to purchase pre-made baskets. He purchased 250 baskets with the money raised.
As a father of three, he said he thought of a kid who was used to getting an Easter basket made every year, not getting one this year, because families are scrapping together money in order to pay the bills.
"I could only imagine how that would feel as a parent," he said. "I wanted to bring hope, for people to see there's still good in the world."
SEE THE EASTER BUNNY
From noon to 3 p.m., families can drive by Buffalo Wings & Rings, 1081 W Price Blvd, North Port, and wave to the Easter Bunny.
He will be on the patio of the restaurant to wave to kids as they pass.
With every to-go order placed Saturday, families will receive a coupon for future use for a free kids meal with a paid adult meal.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
