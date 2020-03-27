The Florida Department of Health reports two confirmed case of the coronavirus in North Port. No names, ages, genders or whether they had been treated or placed in quarantine have been released.

“We have not received any info that it's a patient our first-responders worked with,” said Josh Taylor, North Port's communications manager of the first case.

The second case was reported at about 3:05 p.m. Friday.

A list of Florida cities and counties hit by the coronavirus is at floridahealthcovid19.gov. Scroll to See the Report for details. The COVID-19 Call Center is available 24/7 at 866-779-6121, COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

