North Port helps its homeless, COVID-19 prompts open park restrooms

NORTH PORT — COVID-19 is tough on working people. But it is especially cruel on the homeless.
Many of the public places these men and women will use to clean or to relieve themselves are now closed. Places such as public libraries and park rest stations, convenience stores, restaurants and others have closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Which places North Port’s homeless in a tough spot. And in a possibly dangerous one — health authorities tell us that hand-washing and sanitizing slow the disease.
So North Port has placed a portable toilet and a handwashing station at New Hope Community Church on Biscayne Boulevard. And the city has opened three restrooms at city parks during daytime hours. Park restrooms are cleaned twice daily, closing at dusk. The portable bathroom is cleaned three times daily.
New Hope Community Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Drive, has a food pantry that on Monday counted 1,500 people seeking help. It is perfect for temporary bathroom amenities, said Jill Luke, North Port’s vice mayor and an advocate for the homeless. The parks — Dallas White, Garden of the Five Senses and McKibben — are public, anyway, and will get visited under normal circumstances. Parks remain off-limits, though locals may still walk them while practicing social-distancing.
Opening comfort stations “stops the spread of germs and provides a sense of normalcy,” Luke said of helping the city’s homeless cope.
COVID-19 has prompted us to adapt. School kids, for instance, learn in virtual labs, workers at home use conferencing platforms, takeout services deliver our food, and birthday parties are drive-by car parades.
But the homeless endure at the edges of that circle, said North Port police officer Erin Finnegan, the city’s homeless outreach liaison. And the city recognized that, she said, providing the portable toilet at New Hope from its Parks and Recreation stash, opening the parks and keeping them clean through the duration.
“Even in a state of crisis,” she said, “there’s still a need. They’re (homeless) used to having those places open.”
North Port joins other communities in southwest Florida opening some public restrooms and other spots to the homeless. The Jesus Loves You Ministry in Charlotte County, for example, has one in partnership with the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, which feeds hundreds each week.
“Because we have to change the way we’re doing things,” said Tina Figliuolo, Coalition CEO. “Doing what we need to do.”
North Port in a spring count tracked about 115 homeless, a number that shifts like the tide. Many are locals, the balance passing through or staying with family until finding themselves on the street, for one reason or another. Sarasota County is devising plans to possibly isolate the homeless testing positive for the coronavirus. But nothing is firm.
“Everyone,” Finnegan said, “is really trying to help.”
