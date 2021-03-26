NORTH PORT — High school artists weren’t able to show off their work last March, but the student art show is happening this year.
Members of the public are invited to view the work of almost 100 art students from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 29, through Friday, April 2.
The annual event held at the North Port Art Center was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The is the fifth year for the show at the art center.
Youth Director Clare Harvey said there will be 36 ribbons awarded to winners in seven different categories. Judges will award first-, second- and third-place awards in each category and there will also be honorable mentions.
The categories include: photography/digital; painting; drawing in color; drawing in black & white; sculpture 3D; ceramics and mixed media.
“The mixed media is a very involved category,” Harvey said. “It’s sort of a ‘catch-all’ — there are so many different approaches the artists can choose from — it can be very interesting.”
Participants in the show are North Port High School art students from ninth through 12th grades.
The Best of Show will be the overall winner and the student will be awarded a $500 scholarship courtesy of the art center.
“They have an excellent art department at the high school,” Harvey said. “They’ve won awards and have been recognized as a model high school program for the arts.”
Harvey said the Student Art Show has been one of the most popular ones in the past.
“So many people say it’s their favorite show,” she said. “They are young, inspired artists with noble aspirations. There is a certain kind of energy when you walk into the room. Many of these students are vying for other art scholarships, and their work from this show will be used in their portfolios.”
A reception is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the center, 5950 Sham Shapos Way, North Port. All artwork will be removed on the morning of April 3.
For more information, visit northportartcenter.org or call 941-432-6460.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.